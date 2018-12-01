Duffield holds 38-vote lead in Newport council race

Mayor Marshall “Duffy” Duffield held a 38-vote edge Friday evening over challenger Tim Stoaks in his bid for reelection to the District 3 seat on the Newport Beach City Council.
Only 184 ballots countywide are still left to count, according to the Orange County registrar of voters office. It’s unclear how many of those are from Newport.
Friday’s count showed Duffield with 18,448 votes and Stoaks with 18,410, the registrar’s office said.
The race has been too close to call, and Stoaks had maintained a lead in most daily vote updates since Election Day on Nov. 6. But this week, Duffield inched to within 24 votes on Monday and then gained a 22-vote advantage Tuesday. He led by 44 votes Wednesday and 43 on Thursday.
The registrar’s office has until Dec. 6 to complete its counts.
The council will install the election winners Dec. 11. They include incumbents Diane Dixon and Kevin Muldoon in Districts 1 and 4, respectively, and Joy Brenner, who defeated incumbent Scott Peotter in District 6.