Woman dies in fiery crash on 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa; DUI suspect is arrested

A woman was killed late Sunday when a crash on the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa caused her car to catch fire.
The woman was driving a Toyota Corolla north near Mesa Drive at about 11:15 p.m. when she was rear-ended by a Dodge Dakota pickup, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. She had not yet been identified Monday morning.
The driver of the pickup, Kevin Bash, 26, of Whittier, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said. He was not injured.
Bash was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $100,000.