Festival of Arts celebrates opening day in Laguna Beach

The Festival of Arts opened to the public Friday in Laguna Beach, ushering in its annual summer season.
The 87-year-old festival is home to 140 Orange County artists displaying paintings, drawings, photography, jewelry and other fine art. The show continues through Aug. 31 at 650 Laguna Canyon Road.
In addition to visiting the booths, guests can listen to daily live music, watch artist demonstrations and take art tours.
Festival hours are noon to 11:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. General admission is $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. For more information, visit foapom.com.
Starting Sunday is the festival’s Pageant of the Masters, with its live re-creations of famous artworks. The production, which this year has the theme “The Time Machine,” will begin at 8:30 p.m. daily for the rest of the festival. The cost is $15 to $240. For more information, call (800) 487-3378 or visit PageantTickets.com.