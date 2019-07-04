Laguna’s Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters return this weekend

For sculptor Casey Parlette, a 10-year returning exhibitor, this year’s show was no sweat — except for the perspiration that broke out on his forehead while lugging a 250-pound crab to his booth. Parlette chiseled the crab’s body from a “native Laguna rock” that his friend found. He shaved off 80 pounds of stone and affixed the legs, which he hammered out of bronze, to the body.