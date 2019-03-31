DUI suspect arrested after boy is killed in 5-vehicle crash on 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley

A 24-year-old Tustin resident was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a boy was killed in a five-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley, authorities said Sunday.
The suspect’s pickup plowed into the back of a disabled minivan in the northbound carpool lane near Euclid Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The truck, a 2014 Toyota Tacoma, was traveling at an unknown speed, the CHP said. It was unclear why the minivan became stuck.
Five family members in the van, a 2015 Honda Odyssey, suffered moderate to major injuries, the CHP said. One of them, a boy whose identity and age were not immediately released, died, Sgt. April Carter said. The CHP listed San Marcos as the minivan driver’s city of residence.
After the initial crash, a 2019 Toyota Tacoma slammed into the rear of the 2014 Tacoma. Four occupants of the former suffered minor injuries, the CHP said. Investigators believe the 2019 Tacoma also was traveling in the HOV lane. Its driver is a Los Angeles resident, the CHP said.
The driver of the 2014 Tacoma suffered major injuries and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the CHP.
Two other vehicles were involved in the incident but did not sustain major damage, according to the CHP.