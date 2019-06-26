Two drivers sustain major injuries in Fountain Valley traffic collision

Two drivers sustained serious injuries in a crash that shut down part of a Fountain Valley thoroughfare Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Fountain Valley police responded to the intersection of Bushard Street and Talbert Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. after a Buick Century sedan traveling east on Talbert broadsided a Nissan Versa hatchback as it turned left onto Bushard from westbound Talbert, police said.
The man driving the Nissan suffered major head trauma and was transported to the hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition as of late Tuesday, according to the police. The driver of the Buick, a woman, also was taken to the hospital for a major leg fracture.
There were no passengers involved in the collision, police said.
The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to authorities.
Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Fountain Valley Police Department at (714) 593-4481.