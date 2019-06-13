Commencement 2019: Fountain Valley High School graduation

Fountain Valley High School said goodbye to its Class of 2019 during a ceremony Wednesday at LeBard Stadium at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa.
This year’s class has about 800 graduating seniors.
The Daily Pilot is publishing photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for public high schools in Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.
Ocean View and Huntington Beach high schools also held their graduations Wednesday. Marina and Edison high schools will have their commencement ceremonies Thursday.
Laguna Beach High School and high schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District will hold their graduations June 20, except for Early College High, which had its ceremony May 30.