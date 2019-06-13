Commencement 2019: Ocean View High School graduation

Huntington Beach’s Ocean View High School bid farewell to about 300 graduating seniors in its Class of 2019 during a ceremony Wednesday at the school’s stadium.
The Daily Pilot is publishing photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for public high schools in Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.
Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley high schools also held their graduations Wednesday. Marina and Edison high schools will have their commencement ceremonies Thursday.
Laguna Beach High School and high schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District will hold their graduations June 20, except for Early College High, which had its ceremony May 30.