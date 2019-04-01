Part of 405 Freeway scheduled to close this weekend for Bolsa Avenue bridge demolition work

In what’s become an Orange County tradition of sorts in recent months, more closures are coming to the 405 Freeway this weekend so workers can tear down part of a bridge over the interstate.
On the docket this time is the Bolsa Avenue bridge in Westminster. To accommodate partial demolition of the span, the 405 is scheduled to close in both directions between Beach Boulevard and Goldenwest Street from around 11 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Orange County Transportation Authority.
Additional closures planned in the area include:
-
Northbound on-ramps from Beach Boulevard
-
Northbound off-ramp to westbound Bolsa Avenue
-
Southbound on-ramp from southbound Goldenwest Street/Westminster Mall Road
-
Southbound off-ramp to eastbound Bolsa Avenue
Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan alternate routes. Detour signs will be posted.
The Bolsa Avenue bridge will be torn down and rebuilt in two phases, enabling it to remain open to traffic during construction, according to OCTA.
Once the work is completed, the reconstructed span will have seven lanes — two more than currently — and sidewalks and bicycle lanes in both directions.
The bridge is one of about 18 that will be rebuilt as part of a $1.9-billion project to widen 16 miles of the 405 between the 73 Freeway in Costa Mesa and the 605 Freeway near Rossmoor.
Among them are the Slater Avenue bridge in Fountain Valley, which closed in September; the Fairview Road bridge in Costa Mesa, which OCTA also is tearing down and rebuilding in two stages; and the McFadden Avenue bridge between Huntington Beach and Westminster, which came down last year.
The 405 expansion — which is expected to be complete in 2023 — will add a general-purpose lane and a new “express” toll lane to both directions of the freeway in the project area. The existing carpool lanes in each direction will be converted to express lanes, according to OCTA.
For more information about the project or planned closures, visit octa.net/405improvement.