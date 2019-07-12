Burglary suspect barricades himself in Huntington Beach home, police say

A burglary suspect reportedly was barricaded in a home Friday afternoon in Huntington Beach.
The initial report came at 12:49 p.m. in the 9000 block of Krepp Drive, said Huntington Beach police Lt. Julio Mendez.
“The suspect was seen inside a residence and confronted by the resident,” Mendez said. “The suspect fled, entered another residence and barricaded himself inside.”
Huntington Beach police sent a K-9 unit, a SWAT team and two small drones to the neighborhood near the intersection of Bushard Street and Yorktown Avenue.
At 1:53 p.m., the Huntington Beach Fire Department responded to a medical emergency near Krepp Drive and Steven Lane, according to its online log. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the incidents were related.
Daniel Langhorne is a contributor to Times Community News.
This article was originally published at 4:30 p.m. and was later updated with additional information.