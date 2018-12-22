DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Judge sentences party clown to 38 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child

By Julia Sclafani
Dec 21, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Judge sentences party clown to 38 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child
Gualberto Torres-Vargas, 40, of Huntington Beach was sentenced to 38 years in state prison after pleading guilty to four felony counts related to child sexual abuse, court documents show. (Courtesy of the Orange County district attorney's office)

A part-time birthday party clown received a 38-year state prison sentence Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Huntington Beach, Orange County Superior Court records show.

Gualberto Torres-Vargas, 40, pleaded guilty to one count each of continuous sexual abuse, sodomy by force of a child under 14 years old, performing a lewd act on a child under 14 and forcible rape.

Advertisement

Torres-Vargas was arrested on Nov. 19, 2015 by Huntington Beach police officers responding to a child molestation call at a local residence.

Prosecutors charged Torres-Vargas with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl between Nov. 1, 2014 and Nov. 9, 2015. The victim allegedly told her mother, who notified Huntington Beach police.

Advertisement

Though jail records identify Torres-Vargas as a cook, he also worked as a children’s party clown on the weekends.

He did not meet his victim while at a children’s party, authorities said at the time of his arrest.

Torres-Vargas will be eligible for parole following his 38-year sentence. He is being detained at Theo Lacy Facility in Orange, records show.

Advertisement
Advertisement