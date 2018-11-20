78 years after his death while on patrol, sheriff's deputy is honored in H.B. with memorial sign

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy was remembered Monday in Huntington Beach with a new sign bearing his name, exactly 78 years after he was killed when his patrol car was hit by a driver police say was under the influence.
Huntington Beach officials and members of the Sheriff’s Department and city Police Department gathered along Pacific Coast Highway near the Bolsa Chica wetlands to honor Deputy Ezra Stanley.
Stanley died Nov. 19, 1940, after his patrol car was struck from behind while he was on duty in the area with Deputy Carl Pryor.
The crash caused the patrol car to hit a post along the highway, puncturing the gas tank and causing the vehicle to burst into flames, authorities said. Pryor got out of the car but was unable to free his partner. Pryor was hospitalized with burns and other injuries that he recovered from.
Monday’s ceremony was the second of three scheduled in Huntington Beach to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
A sign dedicated Oct. 13 near Crest Avenue and Main Street pays tribute to Huntington Beach police Officer Leo Roy “LeRoy” Darst, who was killed in a crash in 1928.
Huntington Beach Officer Leslie James Prince, who died in 1974 after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic, will be honored Dec. 1.