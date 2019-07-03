DAILY PILOT

Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Huntington Beach

By
Jul 03, 2019 | 8:40 AM
Julien Cesar Solorzano, 47, of Monrovia, was arrested Monday by Huntington Beach police in connection with Sunday's fatal crash. (Courtesy of Huntington Beach Police Department)

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Huntington Beach last weekend, police said.

Huntington Beach police responded to a traffic collision involving a 2006 Toyota Solara and a 2016 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail on Pacific Coast Highway near 11th Street at 6:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, authorities found the motorcyclist seriously injured.

The driver of the Solara had fled, leaving the vehicle at the scene, police said.

The 26-year-old motorcyclist — identified as Derrel Gollihugh, of Long Beach, according to the Orange County coroner’s officewas taken to a local hospital in “grave condition” and later died from his injuries, police said.

On Monday, Huntington Beach police arrested Julien Cesar Solorzano, 47, of Monrovia, on suspicion of fatal hit-and-run. He was positively identified with help from witnesses who were at the scene, police said.

Solorzano was booked into Orange County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bail, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

