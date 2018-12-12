H.B.’s Oak View neighborhood celebrates Virgin of Guadalupe with music and traditional dancing

Huntington Beach’s Oak View neighborhood paid tribute to the Virgin of Guadalupe with live music and traditional dancing Tuesday evening as part of the annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration.
Residents in the predominantly Latino community shut down their streets for the religious observance, which continues through Wednesday, to commemorate the appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe to the peasant Juan Diego in 1531.
The community invites people to visit elaborate altars built for the event. Food such as pozole, tamales and atole — a thick, warm beverage made with masa — are offered for free.