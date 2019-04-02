H.B. pulls plan for 50-bed homeless shelter amid pushback over location

A plan to create a 50-bed homeless shelter near McFadden Avenue and Springdale Street in Huntington Beach was scrapped Monday after city officials received pushback from several community members, including school officials and parents from Marina High School.
The city proposal called for a three-year, $330,720 lease agreement for a half-acre property at 5770 Research Drive, just behind Marina High.
But within the first few minutes of Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Fred Wilson asked to pull the proposal from the agenda and said staff will continue to search the city — and work with Huntington Beach Union High School District officials — to find a more appropriate location.
“It’s clear that this site isn’t going to work,” Wilson said to applause from the audience.
Mayor Erik Peterson said U.S. District Judge David Carter granted the city time to search for a new spot.
Carter is presiding over a lawsuit filed in January 2018 against Costa Mesa, Anaheim, Orange County and the city of Orange by homeless advocates who sought to halt the removal of an encampment along the Santa Ana River trail. He tasked cities with identifying potential shelter sites after a county proposal for temporary ones in Huntington Beach, Irvine and Laguna Niguel was scrapped amid protests from residents and city leaders.
Representatives of Orange County cities are scheduled to meet in Carter’s courtroom Tuesday morning to report any updates on emergency or transitional shelter sites.