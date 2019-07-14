Search is on for Huntington Beach woman and dog reported missing from campground in Inyo County

A search is continuing for a Huntington Beach woman and her dog who were reported missing at the Grandview Campground near the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest in the White Mountains east of Bishop, officials said Sunday.
Sheryl Powell, 60, was reported missing at about 2 p.m. Friday by her husband, who said that she and their dog “vanished from the campground while he was re-positioning their vehicle,” the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
The husband told authorities that Powell took the dog for a walk while he was moving their Jeep and that he couldn’t find her when he got out. He searched for an hour before calling law enforcement through his satellite device, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A search and rescue team responded with a California Highway Patrol helicopter with thermal imaging technology and had been searching the area for more than two days.
Several rescue groups from different agencies joined the search Saturday.
Powell was described as an experienced hiker. She is about 5-foot-3 and about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a purple top when she disappeared.
The dog was described as Yorkie poo weighing about 5 pounds, with a red leash.
“My mom is the strongest and most incredible woman I know and I appreciate everyone’s support and time,” Powell’s daughter, Farrah, said on Facebook.
She said Sheryl Powell did not have food or water with her when she went missing.
The Grandview Campground is in a secluded area at 8,600-foot elevation with limited cellphone coverage.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383.