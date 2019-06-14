H.B. vegan restaurant managers harassed female workers and spied on women’s restroom, according to lawsuit by former employees

The complaint additionally alleges that some managers told plaintiffs they were being considered for promotion to management positions at a new location or to a “top chef” assignment as incentive not to complain about workplace issues, though no new locations were planned, and that promised pay raises for several employees were withheld for up to two months, in one case as retaliation for filing complaints about management behavior. Other alleged retaliatory actions included scheduling an employee for up to three consecutive days of double shifts, according to court documents.