Local cities get festive with busy calendar of holiday happenings

Santa will roll up on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park via lifeguard vehicle before lighting a tree in the sand at the 22nd annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Coast Highway and Los Trancos. Parking is $5 per hour, with a maximum of $15.

The Fountain Valley Recreation & Community Services Department will light up the sky as well as a tree at the city Recreation Center & Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St. Free festivities from 4:30 to 8 p.m. will include a fireworks show.

The Huntington Beach Historical Society will present a free Victorian Christmas from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Newland House Museum, 19820 Beach Blvd. The event will include demonstrations of Japanese and Japanese-American culture in tribute to Huntington’s Historic Wintersburg.

The “Run for a Claus/Run for a Cause” 5K at UC Irvine will benefit the Salvation Army and the Kids Run the OC Foundation. A kids’ 1-mile run/walk starts at 8:30 a.m. and the main race begins at 9 a.m. at Ring Road near Aldrich Hall and the Student Center. Costumes are welcome. Runners can register at runforaclaus.com before Friday or near the starting line the morning of the event. Registration fees are $10 to $40.

“The Nutcracker for Kids,” an abridged narrated version of the holiday classic, will be presented by the Festival Ballet Theatre at 2:30 and 4 p.m. in the Friends Room of the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.Admission is free and seating is first-come, first-served. Ticket distribution for both shows will begin at 1 p.m.