Local schedule brims with holiday events

The Costa Mesa City Hall grounds will host the long-running local tradition Snoopy House, with scenes from the “Peanuts” comic strip, musical acts and appearances by Santa Claus from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday through Dec. 23 at 77 Fair Drive. Admission is free.

The Cruise of Lights will take admirers of all things twinkly on narrated boat tours of Huntington Harbour’s decorated waterfront homes and docked vessels Friday through Monday and Dec. 20-23. Several cruise options are available, including a dinner package at the Huntington Harbour Yacht Club. Times and ticket prices vary. Shuttles will be available from the Huntington Harbour Mall parking lot at 16889 Algonquin St. This is the main fundraiser for the Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Committee. For more information, visit cruiseoflights.org.

Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar will present its fifth annual Christmas Light Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday through Dec. 22. The public is invited to visit the venue’s new light displays in the Central Garden, the disco inFERNo, the light tunnel and the Tea Garden, along with a gnome village and Santa’s Workshop. There will be a no-host wine and beer bar, a hot chocolate bar and make-your-own s’mores packets available for purchase. Admission is $10 (free for Sherman Library members and children younger than 3). Tickets will be available at the door at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. For more information, visit slgardens.org.

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ second annual Holidays Around the World festival will bring an array of free multicultural performances, family activities, “snowfall” and local vendors to the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Festivities are set for 4:45 to 7 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, plus 4:45 to 7 p.m. Dec.19-21, 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23. For the full daily schedule, visit scfta.org/events/2018/holidays-around-the-world.

The American Ballet Theatre will present 12 performances of “The Nutcracker” from Friday to Dec. 23 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Matinee and evening shows are available. Tickets start at $29. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Ap7ncy.