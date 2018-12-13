Local schedule brims with holiday events

From Charlie Brown to bright lights, from boats to snow, from song to dance, local holiday events have something for everyone over the next week:
Ongoing
-
The Laguna Playhouse is presenting the Lythgoe Family Panto production of “Beauty and the Beast: A Christmas Rose” through Dec. 30. The updated classic fairy tale, presented in the traditional British pantomime style, features comedic magic, contemporary music, dancing and audience participation. Tickets are $31 to $76. The playhouse is at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For tickets and more information, visit lagunaplayhouse.com/on-stage/special-performances.
Thursday
-
The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts will present its holiday concert, “Sounds of the Season 2018,” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Huntington Beach High School theater, 1905 Main St. Tickets are $22 for general admission and $16 for students and senior citizens.
Friday
-
The Costa Mesa City Hall grounds will host the long-running local tradition Snoopy House, with scenes from the “Peanuts” comic strip, musical acts and appearances by Santa Claus from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday through Dec. 23 at 77 Fair Drive. Admission is free.
-
The Cruise of Lights will take admirers of all things twinkly on narrated boat tours of Huntington Harbour’s decorated waterfront homes and docked vessels Friday through Monday and Dec. 20-23. Several cruise options are available, including a dinner package at the Huntington Harbour Yacht Club. Times and ticket prices vary. Shuttles will be available from the Huntington Harbour Mall parking lot at 16889 Algonquin St. This is the main fundraiser for the Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Committee. For more information, visit cruiseoflights.org.
-
Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar will present its fifth annual Christmas Light Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday through Dec. 22. The public is invited to visit the venue’s new light displays in the Central Garden, the disco inFERNo, the light tunnel and the Tea Garden, along with a gnome village and Santa’s Workshop. There will be a no-host wine and beer bar, a hot chocolate bar and make-your-own s’mores packets available for purchase. Admission is $10 (free for Sherman Library members and children younger than 3). Tickets will be available at the door at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. For more information, visit slgardens.org.
-
The Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ second annual Holidays Around the World festival will bring an array of free multicultural performances, family activities, “snowfall” and local vendors to the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Festivities are set for 4:45 to 7 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, plus 4:45 to 7 p.m. Dec.19-21, 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23. For the full daily schedule, visit scfta.org/events/2018/holidays-around-the-world.
-
The American Ballet Theatre will present 12 performances of “The Nutcracker” from Friday to Dec. 23 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Matinee and evening shows are available. Tickets start at $29. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Ap7ncy.
-
A classic movie house will present a classic holiday film Friday through Monday when the Lido Theater hosts several screenings of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 3459 Via Lido, Newport Beach. Times and ticket prices vary.
Saturday
-
Snow Land will bring a play area with more than 40 tons of real snow, a bounce house, cookie decorating, ponies and more to Costa Mesa’s Balearic Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Santa Claus will arrive on a firetruck to meet the Grinch and festival guests, who can support the Santa Paws Pet Drive and Spark of Love Toy Drive. Proceeds from concession sales will support local schools. Torelli Realty has presented the event for more than 20 years. The park is at 1975 Balearic Drive.
-
“Pancakes with Santa” at the Ranch at Laguna Beach promises hayrides, ornament decorating, a children’s pie-eating contest and, of course, pancakes and Santa Claus from 8 a.m. to noon at 31106 S. Coast Hwy. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations are required. Call (949) 715-1376.
Sunday
-
Old World Village in Huntington Beach will host the 18th annual International Celebration of Christmas & Nativity Play from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will feature music and dance from around the world, and children can meet Santa Claus, tell him their wish lists and pose for free pictures with him. Admission is free, though other proceeds and donations will benefit World Vision, a humanitarian organization that provides needy families with agricultural assistance, clean water, farm animals and more. Old World is at 7561 Center Ave. For more information, visit bit.ly/2L9q5K4.
Monday
-
- The Laguna Playhouse will present the comedy “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold” at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are $46. The playhouse is at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For tickets and more information, visit lagunaplayhouse.com/on-stage/special-performances.
Wednesday
-
Newport Beach’s signature holiday event, the Christmas Boat Parade, will fill the harbor with color and sound Wednesday through Dec. 23. This year’s parade features Angels first baseman Albert Pujols as the opening-night grand marshal, with festivities beginning at 6:15 p.m. with a fireworks display from the Newport Pier. Free public viewing locations will ring the harbor, with several charters and waterfront businesses offering private viewings.
Dec. 20
-
Guests can build a snowman, go tubing and ice skating, visit 10 holiday-themed lands, watch fireworks, parades and live entertainment and more Dec. 20 through Jan. 6 at Winter Fest OC at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Times and ticket prices vary. For more information, visit winterfestoc.com.
-
The Orange County Market Place will host a holiday bazaar in conjunction with the nearby Winter Fest from 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20-21 at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Tickets are $5.