Astronomers use new technology developed with help from UC Irvine professor to look for habitable planets

“I was using a visible-light spectrometer to study some of these nearby, very cool stars. I was never able to push the limits of that the way I wanted to,” said Robertson, who has been at UCI since January 2018. “So this opportunity sort of came up where there was this team at Penn State developing this instrument. I didn’t have a lot of experience, but they were like, ‘Look, if you’re really compelled by the science and want to use the instrument, you can learn on the job.’”