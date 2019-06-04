Huntington Beach adopts $381.2-million budget, with large chunk dedicated to public safety

Peterson agreed, saying bolstering leadership would benefit a department that was “a little torn” in the past few years. Mounting tensions between Handy and the city’s police unions in 2017 prompted city officials to hire a consultant to gather employee perspectives on the department’s strengths and limitations. The year included a no-confidence vote against Handy by the Huntington Beach Police Officers’ Assn. and a call for a new chief by the Huntington Beach Police Management Assn., which represents captains and lieutenants.