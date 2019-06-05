Wounded veterans ride surfing lessons in Huntington Beach on path to healing

Wounded veterans received a patriotic welcome in Huntington Beach this week before they began six days of training in a surfing program called Operation Surf.
More than two dozen vets and active-duty military members are being paired with surfing instructors for the recreational surf camp at the city beach. For many participants, it’s the first time taking on the strenuous activity.
The program, provided by San Luis Obispo-based nonprofit Amazing Surf Adventures, offers healing and mentorship to veterans, organizers say.