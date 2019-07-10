Vans U.S. Open of Surfing heading back to Huntington Beach this month

Huntington Beach will become the hub once again for much of the world’s top action sports talent when the nine-day Vans U.S. Open of Surfing begins July 27.
The annual event on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier features stars of surfing, skateboarding and BMX cycling and a full calendar of family-friendly activities, including surfboard shaping workshops and art installations.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Huntington Beach community again this year to showcase and honor the evolution of surf culture and the talented personalities that have made it what it is today, in addition to bringing brand-new skate, BMX and art platforms that will passionately engage athletes, artists, brands and, most importantly, the fans,” said Vans Senior Director Kristy Van Doren-Batson.
More than 200 athletes will compete, including surfers Courtney Conlogue, the returning U.S. Open women’s champion from 2018, and Huntington’s Kanoa Igarashi, seeking his third consecutive U.S. Open men’s title.
Justin Villano, Vans’ senior marketing manager of action sports, said special emphasis will be placed on “cultural connectivity.”
“We want to make sure we’re giving back and enabling creative expression by allowing the general public to participate,” Villano said. “Our brand is a global icon of creative expression through youth culture. We feel we’d connect the dots to have the public participate.”
The new Duct Tape Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 will showcase surfers Dane Reynolds, Leila Hurst and Tosh Tudor and skateboarder Austin Kanfoush presenting their hand-shaped custom surfboards for the public to ride.
A new street skating contest called “Vans Showdown” invites 20 skaters to compete for cash prizes Aug. 2-4 in a unique obstacle course designed by brands such as Quasi and Toy Machine. A similar contest, called “Rebel Jam,” is planned for July 27-28 for BMX street riders. The two contests will rank athletes on style and creativity.
Van Doren-Batson said she hopes the additions will inspire the next generation to engage in “our beloved culture.”
Families can browse the Vans Street Market for sports gear, custom apparel or artists shaping surfboards by hand. The expanded Vans store will include a skate and surf shop.
With 500,000 visitors expected over the nine days, parking will be available at the Main Promenade at 320 Walnut Ave., the Strand at 155 Fifth St., Pacific City at 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy. and the Pierside Pavilion at 126 Main St.
Shuttle service will be offered during the two U.S. Open weekends from Huntington Beach High School at 1905 Main St., City Hall at 2000 Main St. and downtown at 410 Main St. The shuttle will run between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., with the last one departing downtown at 6:30 p.m.
For the full U.S. Open schedule, visit bit.ly/2S22A9w.