DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Imaginology sparks STEAM-powered learning at O.C. fairgrounds

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 12, 2019 | 3:15 PM

The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa fired up some STEAM-powered learning Friday with the return of Imaginology, a three-day festival offering an array of workshops, demonstrations and educational exhibits.

With activities running the gamut from cow-milking demonstrations to video game coding opportunities, the annual event allows students to explore the fields of science, technology, engineering, art and math and learn more about potential career opportunities.

Advertisement

Imaginology continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but parking costs $9.

For more information and a schedule of events and activities, visit ocfair.com/steam. The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement