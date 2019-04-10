Imaginology STEAMs back to OC Fair & Event Center

Imaginology — a three-day celebration of science, technology, engineering, art and math — will STEAM back to the OC Fair & Event Center this week.
The annual festival, running Friday through Sunday, will offer educational exhibits, demonstrations and hands-on workshops to give students a chance to explore and learn more about those fields.
Scheduled activities include scarecrow-decorating contests, an exploration of the science of bubbles, the Fort Blisters Boot Camp obstacle course, flight simulators and animal discovery shows.
“At Imaginology, learning is fun,” said Michele Richards, the Fair & Event Center’s vice president of business development. “Imaginology is where kids can explore; they can discover and they can connect, not only with friends but with potential careers in the areas that pique their interests and their curiosity.”
Among the new offerings this year is an eSports Playground featuring a video game tournament, free-to-play computers and opportunities to meet professionals in the competitive gaming scene. Participants also will have the chance to learn how to code their own video games.
Saturday and Sunday will include a celebration of Día del Niño, featuring performances and interactive workshops highlighting the artistic contributions and culture of Orange County’s Latino community.
Hours for Imaginology are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Parking is free on Friday but costs $9 during the weekend. The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.
For more information and a full schedule of events and activities, visit ocfair.com/steam.