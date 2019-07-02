DAILY PILOT

Police arrest woman suspected of DUI in Laguna Beach crash

By
Jul 01, 2019 | 6:30 PM
The driver of this BMW was injured when it crashed into parked vehicles early Saturday in Laguna Beach, police said. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI. (Courtesy of Laguna Beach Police Department)

Laguna Beach police arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence after her BMW crashed into two parked vehicles early Saturday.

The car was traveling about 90 mph north on Coast Highway when it hit a parked Ford van near Ninth Avenue at 1:34 a.m., according to police. The van rolled to a nearby hillside. The BMW then hit the back of a parked U-Haul truck, police said.

The driver of the BMW, Aylana Parks, 22, of Placentia, was injured and taken to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, the Laguna Beach Fire Department said. She smelled strongly of alcohol, according to a police report.

She was released from the hospital after being treated, authorities said.

Coast Highway was closed at the crash scene for about two hours as Laguna Beach public works crews cleaned up debris.

Parks was released from custody pending a court appearance, police Sgt. Jim Cota said.

A crash early Saturday in Laguna Beach damaged a BMW, a Ford van and a U-Haul truck. (Courtesy of Laguna Beach Police Department)
