3 films picked for Laguna’s 2019 First Friday Flicks

The Laguna Beach Arts Commission has selected three films for its 2019 First Friday Flicks program.
The documentaries chosen Monday will be screened for free at the Forum Theater on the Festival of Arts grounds.
Here’s the schedule:
Feb. 1: “Leaning into the Wind” highlights the life and work of Andy Goldsworthy, a British sculptor who uses items found in nature to create art pieces. The film was an official selection of the San Francisco International Film Festival in 2017.
March 1: “The Gospel According to Andre” explores the influences that helped shape the work of fashion journalist Andre Leon Tally, who has worked for Vogue, Women’s Wear Daily, W and more.
April 5: “Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda” features the career and denuclearization activism of Sakamoto, a Japanese musician. The film was selected by the Tribeca Film Festival in 2018.
The commission also selected 12 student art pieces for the Holiday Palettes exhibit throughout December in City Hall. The artists, ranging in age from 5 to 14, will be recognized at the Dec. 4 City Council meeting.
Sian Poeschl, the city’s cultural arts manager, said the Holiday Palettes exhibit is a “wonderful program to nurture future artists.”
Katie Licari is a contributor to Times Community News.