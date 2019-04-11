Judge rules against defense request for internal prosecution communications in sex-assault case against Newport Beach doctor and girlfriend

In a lengthy hearing April 5, defense lawyers argued for why they were moving to obtain the verbal and written communications. Cohen said he sought to determine whether Rackauckas, who was district attorney at the time of the September news conference, had been accurately informed of the contents of reviewed videos or had personally reviewed the videos, or made the statement with no knowledge of what the materials contained. The communications requested in the motion could have formed the basis for an argument that the prosecution’s actions deprived the defendants of the opportunity for a fair trial by misrepresenting them to the media.