Anti-hate activists hope to ‘Light the Way for Change’ at Laguna Beach gathering

State Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie Norris (D-Laguna Beach), a founding member of WAVE who plans to attend Sunday, said: “This, to me, feels like such a powerful opportunity for us to all come together and say … we reject the violence that seems all too pervasive in our world right now, we reject the kind of hyperpartisan vitriol that is all too pervasive in our world right now and we want to come together as a community that is focused on creating positive change.”