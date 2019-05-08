Montage Laguna Beach welcomes celebrity chef Curtis Stone for Taste of the Nation

Nearly 400 guests gathered at the Montage Laguna Beach resort Sunday afternoon to meet celebrity chef Curtis Stone, nibble on gourmet dishes from eight chefs and raise funds for nonprofit organization Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign.
Stone, an Australia native who has appeared on TV shows including “Top Chef” and “Iron Chef,” mingled with guests and participated in a book signing.
Share Our Strength has brought the fundraiser to the Montage the past seven years. This year’s event, hosted by the Montage’s new chef de cuisine, Benjamin Martinek, brought chefs from Montage Los Cabos, Chianina Steakhouse in Long Beach and Bourbon Steak at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, as well as “Top Chef” alumnus Brother Luck.
Last year’s Taste of the Nation raised $250,000 to fight childhood hunger, with a portion of the funds going to organizations such as Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, according to Share Our Strength consultant Judy Walker.