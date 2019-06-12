Newport-Mesa trustees get first look at preliminary $318.9-million budget for next fiscal year

“We are challenged … by the expense line,” Jeff Trader, the district’s chief financial officer, told trustees. “When you overlay the expense line, you can see that through [fiscal year] 15-16, [the district’s] doing OK. Through 16-17, you’re doing OK. But, [in] 17-18, we exceeded our revenues. That was a conscious decision because you have about $80 million of facility projects in the oven.”