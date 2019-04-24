Davis Magnet School field to bear name of late soccer coach Keith Frainie

The north field of Davis Magnet School in Costa Mesa is being renamed to honor the late Keith Frainie, a parent volunteer, soccer coach, school liaison for the Daily Pilot Cup soccer tournament and member of the Davis Magnet School Education Foundation.
The Newport-Mesa Unified School District board of trustees unanimously approved the name change to Frainie Field. Tuesday’s decision comes shortly before the next Pilot Cup begins in late May.
“[He] was … closely associated with the Pilot Cup. That was his passion. For years, he served as an organizer and coach with Pilot Cup, spreading the love of soccer to thousands of kids throughout the district,” said Michael D’Alessandro, president of the Davis Magnet School Education Foundation.
According to a naming application submitted to the district by Davis Principal Christy Flores, Frainie dedicated nine years to the Newport-Mesa community and had a “wonderful, positive attitude that motivated kids on and off the field.”
“Keith brought out the best in everyone around him through his passion to serve and his infectious ability to help others,” Flores wrote. “His dedication and passion set a perfect example and encouraged others to follow in his footsteps and give back by volunteering their time to coach kids on the soccer field.”
Frainie died Dec. 6 following a brain aneurysm that occurred while he was playing soccer. He is survived by his wife, Mary, and children, Miles and Siena.
Several letters were submitted with the naming petition. A district survey distributed between March 20 and April 3 received 447 responses supporting naming the field after Frainie.
“Keith loved his family and he loved the community,” said his father, Jan Frainie. “We appreciate you taking the consideration to name this field [after him].”
Charter schools
The board also adopted a resolution Tuesday to support reform of the California Charter Schools Act.
The resolution supports local district control of charter school approvals. It comes shortly after the Orange County Board of Education’s approval of the International School for Science and Culture, which initially petitioned Newport-Mesa and was denied.
“This board and previous boards are not opposed to charter schools. We all support high-quality charter schools that are homegrown within our district that come from our communities,” said Newport-Mesa board Vice President Martha Fluor.
She said there have been “several occasions” when charters were brought before the board and the district worked with them. But, she said, the district is opposed to “poorly written, poorly crafted” charter schools.
Public comment was largely in support of the resolution.
