Volunteers build new playground in a day for Huntington Beach neighborhood

More than 200 volunteers spent Wednesday building a new playground for Huntington Beach’s Oak View neighborhood.
The playground, which occupies about 5,000 square feet, is at 17261 Oak Lane. It replaces a play space that was installed in 1998 but was recently removed to make room for the new equipment.
The city of Huntington Beach collaborated with Yokohama Tire Corp., the Children’s Bureau and KaBoom, a national nonprofit, to bring the playground to the neighborhood.
The city website says the new play place will bring more than 2,500 children “one step closer to having the play-filled childhood they deserve.”