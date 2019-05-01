OC Marathon returns to Newport Beach and Costa Mesa this weekend

From there, runners will pound the pavement west past the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and South Coast Plaza, whip north into Santa Ana, then take Segerstrom Avenue to the Santa Ana River. At the river, the course dives south, eventually zigzagging through the Mesa Verde and Upper Birds neighborhoods in Costa Mesa before turning east for the homestretch down Tanager Drive and Merrimac Way toward the finish at the OC Fair & Event Center.