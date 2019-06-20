Man seen masturbating near Orange Coast College child care center, police say; suspect arrested

A man who appeared “highly intoxicated” was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of masturbating while looking over the wall of a child care center at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, police said.
A man reportedly was standing in bushes while watching children at the day care facility in the 2700 block of Fairview Road, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.
OCC campus safety personnel responded and “saw the man in the act,” said Costa Mesa police Lt. Victor Bakkila.
When campus officers tried to arrest the man, he became combative, police said. Costa Mesa officers responded at about 9:15 a.m. after pepper spray failed to subdue him, Bakkila said.
Jung Sungyun, 23, of San Bernardino was arrested and booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia (a “meth pipe”), annoying or molesting victims under 18, indecent exposure and an out-of-area felony warrant, Bakkila said.
Sungyun’s bail was set at $52,500 and he is scheduled to appear in court Friday, jail records show.