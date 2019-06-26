95 Orange County girls get tips for career success in Costa Mesa

Ninety-five Orange County high school girls received tips for job-seeking success Wednesday from Macy’s at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.
In a series of seminars and workshops organized by the department store chain and Costa Mesa-based nonprofit Girls Inc., the students honed their interviewing and networking skills and learned how to style themselves with work-appropriate outfits and makeup.
Students will use those skills once they’re placed in part-time positions at various businesses and organizations in July as part of Girls Inc.’s “externship” program, which helps students explore career options.
Participants also received a $100 Macy’s gift certificate for business-style clothing, shoes and makeup.
“The purpose of this program is to prepare our future workforce on how to be leaders, achieve their dreams and feel financially savvy,” Girls Inc. of Orange County Externship Coordinator Jessica Ross said in a statement. “We do this by providing our Girls Inc. externs with a rich career exploration.”
Macy’s and Girls Inc. have partnered on the program since 2012.