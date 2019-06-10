Pedestrian struck and killed by minivan in Newport Beach

A 64-year-old man was struck and killed by a minivan on West Coast Highway in Newport Beach early Saturday, according to authorities.
Gregory Whittingham of Garden Grove was hit by the vehicle in the 5900 block of the highway just before 2 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Newport Beach Police Department and Orange County coroner’s office.
The driver of the minivan remained at the scene. No citation was issued or arrest made, and the investigation is continuing, police said.
Additional details were not immediately available Monday.