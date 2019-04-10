Political Landscape: Rep. Rouda to hold town hall meeting Thursday in Huntington Beach

Rep. Harley Rouda this week is holding his second 48th Congressional District town hall meeting within his first 100 days in office.
The meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Senior Center in Central Park, 18041 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach.
“I ran for Congress to bring common sense and decency to a place that feels like it’s forgotten what that means," the Laguna Beach Democrat said in a statement. “If we are as thoughtful as we are bold and open to new ideas as we are determined to do the right thing, then there is no reason we can’t come together to solve problems for our constituents. Orange County has cried out for something new, and I’ve spent my first 100 days in an effort to lead by example.”
Those who can’t attend the meeting can follow the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #CA48TownHall.
Women’s Democratic Club meeting to address homelessness
Tuesday’s Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club meeting will cover Orange County homelessness and medical and social services for underserved populations.
Speakers will include Dave Kiff, interim chief executive of the Assn. of California Cities-Orange County and former Newport Beach city manager; Susan Parks, CEO of United Way Orange County; Ada Briceño, chairwoman of the Orange County Democratic Party; and Sandra Boodman, director of Radiant Health.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Room 1 at the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for networking and refreshments.
RSVPs are required at nbwdc.org. For more information, call (949) 423-6468.