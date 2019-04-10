Political Landscape: Rep. Rouda to hold town hall meeting Thursday in Huntington Beach

“I ran for Congress to bring common sense and decency to a place that feels like it’s forgotten what that means," the Laguna Beach Democrat said in a statement. “If we are as thoughtful as we are bold and open to new ideas as we are determined to do the right thing, then there is no reason we can’t come together to solve problems for our constituents. Orange County has cried out for something new, and I’ve spent my first 100 days in an effort to lead by example.”