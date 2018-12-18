Stoaks backers end recount in Newport council race with ‘no meaningful path to victory’

Supporters of Newport Beach City Council candidate Tim Stoaks decided to end the recount they requested in his 36-vote November election loss to incumbent Marshall “Duffy” Duffield.
Newport activist Susan Skinner, one of the recount’s chief organizers, said in an email Monday night that after a review earlier in the day of contested ballots with Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley, recount backers had “made no real headway in the ballot count” and opted not to continue it.
“There is no meaningful path to victory after today’s session,” Skinner said. “Even with this slimmest of margins, we are not finding errors sufficient to make a change in the outcome of this race.”
Duffield already had been sworn in for his second term Dec. 11 based on election results the registrar of voters office certified Nov. 30. That count showed Duffield with 18,458 votes and Stoaks with 18,422.
The recount organizers suspended the effort Friday, two days after it began, pending Monday’s review.
The registrar of voters office reported in its last update Thursday evening that the recount had reviewed more than 6,300 ballots thus far among the nearly 37,000 cast and that the tallies for both candidates had not changed.
Skinner said Thursday night that recount backers challenged 27 ballots during the two days of counting. She said they hoped the review would reverse many of those votes to give Stoaks a “fighting chance.”
Skinner said last week that the cost of the recount, which must be borne by those who requested it, was about $18,000 so far, including the registrar’s preparation for the recount, two days of counting and attorney fees. The registrar charges daily fees while counting is going on.
The cost already was approaching the $25,000 Skinner said the organizers raised for the recount from donations and pledges. She had estimated the daily cost would be $1,800.
