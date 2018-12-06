Stoaks backers file papers for recount in Newport council race, saying they'll have the money to fund it

Skinner said they will pay special attention to quirks such as undervotes, in which voters selected candidates in other races but apparently not in the Duffield-Stoaks race. For example, Skinner said, a voter using a mail-in ballot may have filled in the bubble for Stoaks but an errant pen stroke in or near the bubble by Duffield’s name caused the ballot-scanning machine to detect too many selections and cancel out the vote in that race. Closer analysis by human eyes could determine a clear intention.