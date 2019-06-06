Stroke survivors of all ages celebrate and thrive at gathering in Fountain Valley

His plan of counter-attack is a minimally invasive procedure where he feeds a wire and catheter into the patient’s brain via an incision in a groin artery. Tracking his progress through X-rays, he maneuvers the retrieval device into the choked-off vessel in the brain and places a stent. The stent opens and grabs the clot, which he pulls out, restoring blood flow. The process takes about 15 to 20 minutes.