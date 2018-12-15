New political action group alleges improper tax and campaign filings by Village Laguna

Richard Picheny, Village Laguna’s treasurer, said money does move from the nonprofit arm to the PAC arm and that the FPPC approved of the practice in a letter to the organization 15 years ago. According to the letter, he said, only individual contributions above a certain amount must be disclosed as campaign funds. Anything else — such as Charm House Tour tickets, membership dues and smaller contributions — can go toward the nonprofit account and then transfer to the PAC account, he said.