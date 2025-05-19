Flex-traordinary! Push Ups for Charity event in Costa Mesa surpasses fundraising goal for the Boot Campaign

Bo Wind, left, and Stevie Fetters totaled 117 push ups between them during the Push Ups for Charity event Saturday.

In honor of National Military Appreciation Month, Recoup Personal Training in Costa Mesa sponsored a Push Ups for Charity event Saturday to raise funds for the Boot Campaign, a nonprofit group supporting veterans and military families through a health and wellness program.

“I have a family history of military vets and also active members, so it’s always been our cause,” said Matt Fetters, Recoup’s owner. “This is our 14th year raising money for this Push Ups For Charity event, [so far raising] over $250,000. Our goal this year is $25,000 and we certainly expect to exceed that.”

Among the physical and emotional health wounds addressed by the Boot Campaign are post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, insomnia and chronic pain.

U.S. Marine Corp vet, Jason Borne, left, first met Ret. U.S. Army Vet, Cassie Cantin at a similar event in Washington, D.C. The two were in Costa Mesa Saturday for the Push Ups for Charity event at Recoup Personal Training. (Susan Hoffman)

The U.S. Congress designated May as National Military Appreciation Month in 1999 after the month-long observance was proposed by the late Sen. John McCain. The purpose was to generate more public support for service members.

In attendance last Saturday was retired U.S. Army veteran Cassandra Cantin of New Braunfels, Texas, an ambassador for the Boot Campaign who has benefited from the program.

“After serving one year in Kuwait in 2003, I returned as a combat support hospital nurse,” Cantin said. “I retired in 2011 and wasn’t able to face the realities of war that I had been through.” In 2015 she became one of the first female vets going through the Boots program; she hoped it would help resolve the insomnia she was suffering.

“It helped me greatly, immensely,” said Cantin, who is now able to sleep eight hours a night instead of two. “Everything Boot Campaign does is tailored toward individuals.”

Tiffany Wright, the partnership and programs coordinator for the Boot Campaign, was on hand to represent the charity. “It’s really special and very humbling that Recoup completely supports our organization,” Wright said. “We are proud of their relationship with us.”

Of the 125 plus mixed blend of friends, family, clients and businesses turning up for the event, about 45 people took part in the push up challenge. Each round consisted of up to four competitors who had pledged to do as many push ups as possible during the 90 second allotted time to raise money for the campaign.

Matt Fetters, co-founder of Recoup Personal Training, does 90 push ups in 90 seconds during the Push Ups For Charity challenge Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

The grand finale of the Push Up challenge was performed by Fetters himself, who added three medicine balls as his platform to make the workout more strenuous.

“Get fit, have fun and make a difference,” is my slogan,” said Fetters.

“My personal dollar amount raised was $2,500 by doing my push ups. That was raised through a collection of pledges from our clients, friends and family.”

More than 100 people from Recoup Personal Training turned out to support Push Ups for Charity on behalf of Boot Campaign on Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

After the event Fetters said funds raised through the push-up challenge, a raffle and T-shirt sales surpassed the $25,000 goal.