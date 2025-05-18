Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, May 18, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Employees spearhead project at CHOC to encourage bonding with one another
- Newport Beach City Hall installation gets Centennial Mayor’s ‘seal’ of approval
- ‘Sell the heck out of Anaheim’: City approves new contract for tourism bureau after critical state audit
- Almquist breaks ground on site of SoCal’s first T&T Supermarket
- New exhibit at Newport Beach Library showcases local artist’s depictions of Route 66 and coastal Orange County
Inside
- Cypress mayor calls special meeting over accusations of city manager misconduct
- Homeowners in Laguna Beach urged to do their part to stave off wildfire disaster
- “Goosebumps” author R.L. Stine scares up a few laughs at OCPL’s Comic Orange
- Mailbag: Half a million for Newport Beach kids gone? Taxpayers foot the bill
- Disneyland’s 70th birthday celebrates happiness
- Portillo’s in Buena Park offers the ‘Leo,’ a Pope-inspired Italian beef sandwich
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.