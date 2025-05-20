Newport Beach bans bikes, eBikes, motorized scooters and pedicabs from sand at city’s beaches

Last week, the Newport Beach city Council banned bicycles, e-bikes, pedicabs as well as motorized bikes, boards and scooters from the sand at beaches.

The Newport Beach City Council gave final approval last week to an ordinance prohibiting people from riding bicycles, e-bikes, pedicabs as well as motorized bikes, boards and scooters on the sand at the city’s beaches.

Council members unanimously approved the ban as part of the consent calendar for their meeting on May 13. The measure also applies to surrey cycles; police vehicles are exempt.

The ordinance follows the growing prevalence of e-bikes, and complaints about the vehicles in the community, Newport Beach police wrote in a report. The number of them stopped by Newport Beach police along the boardwalk more than doubled from 139 in 2023 to 292 in 2024.

Officers have also observed more people riding e-bikes, some of which can reach speeds of 28 mph, on the sand. Some have been riding through sand dunes marked as environmentally sensitive habitats, which are home to endangered birds as well as rare species of lizards and butterflies.

“The speed capacity of the e-bikes as articulated above, in combination with the terrain of the beach (which includes sand berms with limited visibility), and large crowds during summer months, could lead to disastrous consequences for beachgoers who aren’t accustomed to looking out for vehicles while enjoying the sand,” NBPD Sgt. Kelley Maslin of the department’s Peninsula Enforcement Team wrote.

Those cited for riding on the sand may face a fine of up to $100 on their first offense, and up to $200 if they are caught doing it again. Subsequent violations of the new ordinance after that will come with a $500 fine.

The new law also includes a provision deeming any bike or scooter fastened to city property or left in a beach, boardwalk, park or park facility as abandoned property. Those vehicles will be impounded by the city, and will wind up getting sold if their owners don’t claim them within 90 days.

Bikes and e-bikes, but not motorized scooters, are still permitted on the paved boardwalk running from 36th street to E Street. The speed limit along that route is 8 mph.

At least one resident praised the city for taking steps to regulate the use of e-bikes and other vehicles at the beach.

“At the last meeting I mentioned seeing adolescents do wheelies past the strictly enforced 8 mph speed limit sign” resident Adam Leverenz said during public comments. “I have recently seen adolescents sitting on the sidewalk with officers standing over them, directing them not to do that. So there’s been improvement there.”