Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, May 17, 2025
The Daily Pilot's e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday's newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Huntington Beach touts growth, examines headwinds at tourism summit
- Costa Mesa mulls a balanced budget proposal for 2024-25, but is it really balanced?
- Man convicted of fatal DUI that killed boy in Costa Mesa
- Virginia Way underground utility district formed in South Laguna
Inside
- 4 arrested on suspicion of murder related to Huntington Beach death
- H.B. deputy city manager resigns to work for former mayor Tony Strickland
- Sage Hill surges into second straight boys’ volleyball final
- Chase Shipp, Corinna Ruffini medal at CIF State Diving Championships
- High School Roundup: Marina softball mashes at the plate in CIF opener
- Costa Mesa baseball rallies past Kaiser in CIF opener
