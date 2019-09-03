Letters to the Editor: Proposed H.B. condo project is ‘deeply flawed’

The time has come for local government to put its foot down on bad projects that seek to gain civic favor by rationalizing the need for affordable housing in Huntington Beach. The deeply flawed Ellis Avenue condo project is the poster child for this ill-conceived approach to residential development.

Many, including myself, have railed against this project on multiple grounds. There are other ways to eliminate blight, beautify our city and address our housing needs without compromising public safety and quality of life in the affected areas.

The time also has come for local government to give the people what they want: truly affordable housing, not high-density luxury condos shoehorned into problematic sites. Our planning and zoning decisions need to reflect this to build for the future and to correct the mistakes of the past.

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach

