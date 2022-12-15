The Crowd: Cyndi Lauper, Chef Giada De Laurentiis shine at O.C. gala where $3.1 million is raised

Since its debut in the winter of 1974, Candlelight Concert, the gala black-tie holiday dazzler on the Orange Coast, has become something of a standard bearer for celebrations.

Created as the frontispiece party for the former Orange Country Performing Arts Center, now known as the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, this year’s event unfolded Dec. 2 at the Center, attracting an exemplary $3.1 million to benefit nonprofit artistic, educational, and community initiatives relating to all forms of art and culture from the classic to the avant garde.

Casey Reitz, president of Segerstrom Center for the Arts, with Center board chair Jane Yada and John Stratman Jr., chair of the Candlelight Concert. (Cheryl Mann)

Producers of the gala, led by the dynamic chair of the Center Board Jane Fujishige Yada and Candlelight Concert chair John Stratman Jr. embraced a New York City back-to-the 1980s theme starring pop icon Cyndi Lauper headlining the evening entertainment.

Lauper, the Brooklyn-born Grammy, Emmy and Tony-winning creator of the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots,” sang her hit songs “Time After Time,” “True Colors” and the showstopper “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.”

The indoor decor and decorated tables await the start of the 48th annual Candlelight Concert at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. (Cheryl Mann)

SCFTA president Casey Reitz joined donors Elizabeth Segerstrom, Sally Segerstrom, Sandy Segerstrom Daniels, Mae DelaBarre, Britt and Bob Meyer, Jane and Jim Driscoll, Idit and Moti Ferder, Barbara Johnson, Sharon McKinnon, Lisa Argyros, Cole Mitchell, Maralou and Jerry Harrington and Joanne and George Adams singing along and dancing. Lauper’s energy literally lifted the party up on its feet.

The outstanding décor captured the ’80s New York City theme, including a mini Central Park, and at the entrance to the Center, a recreation of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Chef Giada DeLaurentiis served as guest executive chef for the Candlelight Concert. (Gary Payne)

Perhaps best of all, the well-known television Chef Giada De Laurentiis served as celebrity guest chef for the party, creating a scrumptious multicourse gastronomic indulgence from appetizers to dessert. The Italian dinner was the perfect complement to the N.Y.C. evening with Lauper.

The grand party changed gears following dinner and the Lauper performance as the crowd was invited to enter the late-night lounge with its Studio 54 meets a Las Vegas night club feel.

Mae DelaBarre and Sandy Segerstrom Daniels attend Candlelight Concert 2022. (Gary Payne)

N.Y.-style pizza and Giada’s famous Italian cookies were splendid accompaniments to a midnight espresso and a final dance with lovers and friends at the Cinderella hour.

