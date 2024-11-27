Mailbag: A song for Skipper Carrillo

I doubt anyone who heard Skipper say “Have a home-run day!” (“Obituary: Skipper Carrillo saw to it that many had a ‘home-run day,’” Daily Pilot, Nov. 23) will ever forget meeting him. He truly was Laguna’s angel. With sincere apologies to “The Wizard of Oz” and Judy Garland, here’s my rewrite of the 1939 classic “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Fly on, Skipper. Fly on.

Somewhere over the rainbow Skipper’s fine;

there’s a land that he heard of once in a lullaby.

Somewhere over the rainbow Skipper flies,

and the dreams that he dared to dream really do come true.

Somedays he wished upon a star

and woke up where the clouds were far behind him,

where troubles melt like lemon drops with Skipper on the chimney tops;

that’s where you’ll find him.

Somewhere over the rainbow, Skipper’s fine

Birds fly over the rainbow, look and you’ll see him there.

If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow,

look and you will see him there.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach

On the governor’s focus

Re: Daily Pilot Mailbag, Nov. 24: Letter writer Peter Anderson takes Gov. Gavin Newsom to task for ignoring the 40% of Californians who voted for Donald Trump. Maybe it’s because he’s more focused on the wishes of the 60% of his citizenry who didn’t?

R. C. Price

San Clemente

Strickland’s record is revealing

Huntington Beach Councilman Tony Strickland is vying to replace state Sen. Janet Nguyen, who has transitioned to the Orange County Board of Supervisors. While Strickland claims he wants to counter the “out-of-touch” policies of Sacramento, his record in H.B. raises questions about his motivations.

Under Strickland’s watch, H.B. faces a $7-million budget deficit. Additionally, the controversial airshow settlement awarded millions to Code Four, the private company managing the event, while saddling H.B. taxpayers with the costs of police, fire services, cleanup and environmental impacts. Over the next 40 years, this deal will drain the city of $1 million annually. These financial missteps suggest Sacramento might not be the only source of “out-of-touch” policies.

As for his ability to unite the community? Far from it. Strickland’s tenure has been marked by divisiveness and unwavering alignment with his council allies, often prioritizing groupthink over independent leadership. His campaign slogan, “Promises Made, Promises Kept,” rings hollow. He pledged no changes to the city charter, yet H.B. is now on track for a fourth charter amendment attempt. He also promised to enhance civic participation but has overseen the dismantling of citizen commissions.

Perhaps Strickland’s Sacramento ambitions stem from a desire to escape the problems he helped create here at home.

Andy Einhorn

Huntington Beach

The recent election in Huntington Beach may not be what the majority expected. The three newly elected conservatives will not be content to play second fiddle to the four conservatives who control the agenda. This will lead to conflicts and skirmishes for leadership, and the con four who previously held the reins may find themselves fighting for the spotlight. Sometimes you have to be careful what you wish for, and this might be the case. The stage may not be big enough for a full production and with Strickland seeking a higher office he may play a more neutral tone.

All in all, the loyal opposition will play a waiting game and continue to support our public library and causes that the general community supports, rather then right-wing slanted ideas.

Richard C. Armendariz

Huntington Beach

