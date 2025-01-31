The Crowd: Women of Chapman hold 38th annual luncheon in support of the Fullerton university

Gaye Birtcher and guests celebrate with fellow Chapman University supporters at the Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach for the Women of Chapman annual fundraiser known as Christmas at the Ritz.

One final nod to the holidays as January fades into February: A longstanding tradition cherished by donors supporting Chapman University unfolded for a 38th holiday celebration luncheon held at the Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach.

Some 300 guests enjoyed “Christmas at the Ritz” hosted by the Women of Chapman, a 54-year-old philanthropic group currently led by Lisa Hallaian. Joining event chair Kristi Jacob were “Ritz” committee members Donna Bunce, Adrienne Brandes, Janet Curci, Sue Hook, Kathy Hamilton and Kristin Martin.

Also among the dedicated were Leslie Cancellieri, Mona Lee Nesseth, Sheri Nazaroff, Donna Bianchi, Robin Follman and Cynthia De Baun. Chapman liaison Erin Peltier, director of support groups at the university was front and center with current Chapman President Daniele Struppa.

Chapman University President Daniele Struppa joins Lisa Hallaian, president of Women of Chapman at 38th Christmas at the Ritz held at Balboa Bay Resort. (Tony Lattimore)

Together, the committee and attendees rallied to raise some $300,000 at the party amid the Balboa Bay Club’s traditional holiday red, green and gold décor. To date, Women of Chapman have raised and donated more than $10 million. Currently, the group is completing a $1-million pledge to Chapman’s Keck Center for Science and Engineering and also to the Harry and Diane Rinker Health Sciences Campus. An additional $1-million pledge will fund Chapman Women’s Student Assistance Fund.

A bit of backstory reminds readers of the former Newport Ritz Restaurant and its dynamic and talented, late founder Hans Prager. A fixture on the social scene for several decades, the Ritz at Fashion Island closed in 2014, but the legacy is etched in the memory of thousands of patrons who gathered for occasions of every kind under the tutelage and culinary expertise of Prager and his staff.

Leslie Cancellieri, Adrienne Brandes and Janet Curci are all longtime Chapman University donors. (Tony Lattimore)

Shannon Argyros, Donna Bunce, Kathy Hamilton, Kim Smith and Holli Winterhalter

attend Christmas at the Ritz held at Balboa Bay Resort. (Tony Lattimore)

As a shout out to that legacy, every holiday season when “Christmas at the Ritz” is reinvented in a new location, the Prager menu is served, beginning with his famous “Ritz Egg” (scrambled egg, smoked salmon, topped with caviar and placed into a hollowed eggshell) and served with fine champagne (or a shot of vodka). Wild mushroom cappuccino soup follows, preceding an entree of either goose, braised short-ribs or Chilean seabass. Dessert is a showpiece as a profiterole tower is served at each table.

A wild and crazy live auction held at this year’s event featured fabulous items, including celebrity-level travel to places including Aspen and New York City. There were dining experiences at Newport’s finest dining rooms. A tour of the Reagan Library hosted by the late president’s son Michael Reagan raised the bar. Spotted in the luncheon crowd of bidders were additional Women of Chapman event committee members Jacqui Penner, Anita Seiveley, Marci Sorensen, Susan Tuttle, Susan Villeneuve and Holli Winterhalter. Shelly Angel was there too, as were Jane Bigcas, Sheral Burke, Donna Di Bari, Barbara Eidson, Donna Hood, Michelle Highberg, Lauren Johnson, Melinda Kartsonis, Mikey Lares and Mary Murley.

Incoming Chapman President Matt Parlow with event chair Kristi Jacob at Christmas at the Ritz, which raised $300,000 in support of university programs. (Tony Lattimore)

Highlighting the occasion came the announcement of a new university president to succeed Struppa upon his retirement at the end of this summer. The Chapman Board of Trustees selected Matt Parlow to serve as the 14th leader of the university. Rousing applause followed.